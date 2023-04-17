Head coach Tom Thibodeau said Hart was limited during Monday's practice due to a sprained left ankle, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Hart was outstanding off the bench during Game 1, totaling 17 points (8-11 FG) and 10 rebounds, so this is certainly a disappointing development for the Knicks. The Villanova product's status for Tuesday's Game 2 remains to be determined, but New York has to release an official injury report at some point Monday, which should provide further clarity on the severity of Hart's ankle issue.

