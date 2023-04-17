Hart (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers.

Hart was limited during Monday's practice with a left ankle sprain, and it appears he'll likely be sidelined for at least one game. This is a huge blow to the Knicks' depth, as the Villanova product posted 17 points (8-11 FG) and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes during New York's Game 1 win. If Hart is ruled out, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin would be candidates for increased minutes, but Miles McBride, who didn't play at all Saturday, could also work his way into the postseason rotation.