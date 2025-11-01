Hart amassed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Friday's 135-125 loss to the Bulls.

Hart hit rock bottom in the loss, failing to score in arguably the worst performance of his career. With Mitchell Robinson returning to action, the path to minutes for Hart just got even murkier. Despite coming off a breakout season, the current trajectory for Hart makes it hard to make a case for him being a must-roster player.