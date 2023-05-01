Hart had 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 43 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 loss to the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hart played the majority of the game Sunday, as the Knicks went with a very shallow rotation. While the playing time was significant, Hart was unable to produce at the same level. While tangible numbers are certainly not his calling card, he is going to need to do more on both ends of the floor, especially if Julius Randle (ankle) is forced to miss more time.