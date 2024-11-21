Hart ended with 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 win over the Suns.

Hart was deadly accurate from the floor and also contributed in secondary categories during the decisive win, and he stayed on the floor for 39 minutes despite New York's massive lead at the half. Every player in the first unit is getting the job done for the Knicks and Hart is a key piece. He's averaging 14.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 15 games.