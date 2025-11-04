Hart registered 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and five assists over 26 minutes during the Knicks' 119-102 win over the Wizards on Monday.

Hart was cleared to play Monday after initially being listed as questionable due to a sprained left ankle. It didn't seem to bother him too much, as he led the bench with 26 minutes en route to his first double-double of the season. Hart started in all 77 regular-season games for the Knicks last year, but he has come off the bench in each of his six outings and appears to be destined for a sixth-man role for the 2025-26 campaign. He is averaging 6.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.7 steals over 23.5 minutes per game to open the season.