Hart notched eight points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 133-120 victory over the Grizzlies.

Hart saw 30 minutes for the first time this season, dishing out a season-best eight assists. After a slow start, Hart is beginning to round into form, averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest over the past five games. Now would be the time to add him if he is still available in your league.