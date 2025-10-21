Hart (back) did not practice Tuesday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hart has been dealing with a lingering back issue since the beginning of October and has yet to log a full practice. The Knicks will release their injury report Tuesday evening ahead of their matchup against Cleveland on Wednesday, but for now, it sounds like a questionable tag is the most optimistic designation his fantasy managers can expect. For what it's worth, coach Mike Brown sounded pretty pessimistic about Hart's chances of playing.