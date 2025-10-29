Hart registered three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 loss to the Bucks.

Hart had another difficult showing offensively Tuesday. Through three appearances, he's shooting 22.2 percent from the field. A career 47.0 percent shooter in the regular season, Hart is obviously overdue for some positive regression. He has been effective elsewhere with 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.