Hart racked up 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 115-113 loss to the Heat.

While Hart did not join the starting lineup due to the absence of OG Anunoby (hamstring), he will still see an increase in usage, and he has now logged back-to-back games with at least nine assists and three of his last four games with at least eight assists. While six turnovers can be a bit concerning, turbulence from suddenly heightened usage can be expected, as Hart essentially operates as one of the primary facilitators due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle) as well.