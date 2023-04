Hart produced 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 102-93 win over Cleveland in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Hart got a start with Quentin Grimes (shoulder) out in Game 4, finishing as one of three Knicks players with 15 or more points while finishing three boards shy of a double-double. Hart has hauled in 10 or more points with at least five rebounds in three of four postseason games.