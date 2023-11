Hart totaled 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 43 minutes during Monday's 114-98 loss to Boston.

Hart got the starting nod due to RJ Barrett (migraine) being inactive, finishing with a team-high-tying rebound total and ending one board short of a double-double. Hart tallied his highest scoring mark of the season, now scoring in double figures in two contests. Hart has also hauled in nine or more boards in three of his first 10 outings.