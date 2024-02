Hart closed Thursday's 122-108 loss to the Mavericks with 23 points (8-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

After registering his first career triple-double Jan. 30 against the Jazz, Hart got his second just nine days later in a game where the Knicks were without All-Stars Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Julius Randle (shoulder). Hart continues to be one of the best rebounding guards in the league and has registered 10-plus boards in six straight games.