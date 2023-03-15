Hart closed Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Trail Blazers with 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 37 minutes.

Hart was prolific on both ends of the floor, falling just short of his first career triple-double. This serves as a reminder of what Hart can do when he is on, something that unfortunately doesn't happen every night. With that said, he has been a terrific fit since joining the Knicks, so his role is going to be relatively secure ROS. While this should be viewed as an outlier, he typically does enough to hold down a spot on most 12-team rosters.