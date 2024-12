Hart (personal) is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

Hart missed his first matchup of the season during Thursday's win over Minnesota, though he'll return to game action Saturday. Over his last five outings, the 29-year-old has averaged 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 35.2 minutes per contest.