Hart (back) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Hornets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Hart won't suit up at all during the preseason due to back spasms, and his next opportunity to play will come in the team's regular-season opener against Cleveland on Wednesday. The 30-year-old swingman was limited to individual drills in Thursday's practice, and his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Opening Night.