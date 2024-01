Hart (knee) is on track to play Saturday against the Raptors barring a setback in pregame warmups, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Hart is battling left knee soreness, but coach Tom Thibodeau expressed that his current trajectory is to suit up Saturday. If Hart is ultimately unable to play, Donte DiVincenzo would likely reprise a large role while Quentin Grimes would see an uptick in usage.