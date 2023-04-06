Hart tallied six points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 138-129 win over the Pacers.

With RJ Barrett (illness) and Jalen Brunson (hand) both joining Julius Randle (ankle) on the sideline, Hart received his first chance to start since joining the Knicks at the trade deadline. Despite the appointment to the top unit and the heftier minutes that came with it, Hart still took on a minuscule 8.9 usage rate, but he was an average-to-elite contributor in four categories (steals, rebounds, assists and blocks). With the Knicks locked in as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, it's possible Barrett or Brunson could remain out Friday versus the Pelicans and Sunday against the Pacers or have their playing time monitored in either or both contests, potentially setting Hart up to fill major minutes on two more occasions.