Hart supplied 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 130-126 overtime loss to San Antonio.

Hart's 12 points were good for third-most on the Knicks on Friday in a game during which Jalen Brunson went off for a career-high 61 points. Hart also tied for the team lead with 12 boards and paced New York with eight dimes in the type of well-rounded effort his fantasy managers have grown accustomed to. Though he's reached double-digit points in just four of his past 10 games, Hart has recorded double-digit rebounds and/or dimes nine times during that span. Over the 10-game stretch, he's averaging 9.3 points, 11.7 boards, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 40.7 minutes per contest.