Hart accumulated nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 loss to the Kings.

As usual, Hart didn't make much noise on the offensive end, taking just four shots and finishing with nine points. However, he made an impact in a variety of other ways, leading New York with 15 boards, seven assists and three steals while coming off the bench. Hart's lack of consistent scoring holds back his fantasy value, but he's still worth rostering in most formats for his contributions in rebounds, assists and thefts with a healthy shooting percentage.