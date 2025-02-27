Hart is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right knee effusion.

Hart notched seven points, 17 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's win over the 76ers. However, he's on the injury report once again due to the same knee that caused him to miss two games right after the All-Star break, although at that time, he was dealing with a right knee patellofemoral syndrome. Hart has been one of the most consistent players for the Knicks this season, though, and he's averaging 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per contest.