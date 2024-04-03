Hart is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to a sprained right wrist.
Hart is dealing with a sprained wrist on his shooting hand, and with Thursday's game coming as the first of a back-to-back, there's certainly a chance he'll hit the sidelines. If Hart can't give it a go, that would open up minutes for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.
More News
-
Knicks' Josh Hart: Posts usual well-rounded stat line•
-
Knicks' Josh Hart: Delivers another triple-double•
-
Knicks' Josh Hart: Submits triple-double in victory•
-
Knicks' Josh Hart: Triple-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Knicks' Josh Hart: Hits for 19 in Friday's win•
-
Knicks' Josh Hart: Triple-doubles with 19 rebounds•