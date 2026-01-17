Hart is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to right ankle soreness.

Hart missed eight consecutive games due to a right ankle sprain, but he has played in each of the Knicks' last three games, averaging 11.0 points, 7.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds over 33.3 minutes per game over that span. Jalen Brunson (ankle) is also listed as questionable, so Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson would all be in line for more minutes if one or both of Hart and Brunson cannot play Saturday.