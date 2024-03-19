Hart finished Monday's 119-112 win over the Warriors with 10 points (5-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 48 minutes.

Although Hart struggled with his shot Monday evening, his secondary contributions were excellent, resulting in his fifth triple-double of the season. Julius Randle's (shoulder) absence has done wonders for Hart's bottom line. The 6-4 wing man is averaging 12.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals over 22 games as a starter.