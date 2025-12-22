Hart provided 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 132-125 win over the Heat.

Hart came away with his seventh double-double of the year, leading the team in rebounds. The versatile swingman has been very productive on both ends of the floor since entering the starting lineup on a full-time basis in late November. Across his last 12 contests, Hart has averaged 14.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.