Hart totaled 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Hart produced his second triple-double of the season, despite dealing with continued ankle issues. While injuries have stunted his production this season, Hart has been able to turn things around after a somewhat slow start. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 15.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.0 three-pointers, putting him inside the top 50 in standard leagues.