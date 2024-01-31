Hart closed Tuesday's 118-103 victory over the Jazz with 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals in 43 minutes.

Hart didn't have his best shooting performance Tuesday, but he compensated for the lack of efficiency with an impressive two-way effort. Aside from registering a triple-double, this was the ninth game Hart pulled down double-digit rebounds this season. He should remain in the starting lineup with Julius Randle (shoulder) sidelined, and that will translate into a sizable uptick in numbers compared to when he plays off the bench.