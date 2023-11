Hart isn't starting Monday's game against the Clippers, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Hart drew a spot start Wednesday due to the absence of RJ Barrett, but he'll retreat to a reserve role with Barrett back in action Monday evening. Hart is averaging 4.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.3 minutes off the bench so far this season (four games).