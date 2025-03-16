Hart finished Saturday's 97-94 loss to the Warriors with zero points (0-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes.

Hart came up empty in the scoring column for the first time this season, missing all seven of his shot attempts. While he was able to somewhat salvage his performance with serviceable production elsewhere. it will still go down as a night to forget. The Knicks have lost four of their past six games and will need Hart to turn things around should they hope to remain competitive until Jalen Brunson returns from an ankle injury.