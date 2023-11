Hart registered 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 95-89 loss to the Cavaliers.

Hart got the spot with RJ Barrett (knee) ruled out for Wednesday's contest. It wasn't the most efficient of scoring efforts, but Hart did manage to shoot higher than the 34.8 percent mark by the Knicks as a whole. He was outscored by Donte DiVincenzo (16 points) and Immanuel Quickley (18 points), both of whom came off the bench.