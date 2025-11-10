Hart finished Sunday's 134-98 win over Brooklyn with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes.

Hart has been an important piece off the bench for New York and is on a streak of scoring 10-plus points in four consecutive games. In those four games, Hart is averaging 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.0 threes made, which is terrific production following his rather slow start to the season.