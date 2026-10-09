Hart collected 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 preseason loss to the Wizards.

Hart was able to shake off the rust in this one after being held to two points in 13 minutes during Monday's preseason opener against Philly. The 31-year-old did a bit of everything Thursday, which is typical considering he averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 made threes over 66 regular-season games a year ago.