Hart finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the Raptors.

Hart continues to struggle offensively, scoring just five points on 2-for-14 shooting over his last three games. However, his playing time has increased from 23 to 26 to 31 minutes during that stretch, suggesting his role may be expanding. Despite his limited scoring, Hart's ability to contribute across multiple categories gives him some fantasy value.