Hart (knee) accumulated 26 points (11-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 128-112 loss to the Lakers.

Hart continued his productive ways for the Knicks on Saturday, tallying his seventh triple-double of the season while playing through a knee issue. The 29-year-old has averaged 13.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.3 steals in 37.8 minutes per game over his last eight contests. Although Hart has three triple-doubles during this stretch, he's shooting just 17.4 percent from deep.