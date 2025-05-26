Hart logged eight points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hart moved to the bench as Tom Thibodeau went hunting for answers, a move that on the surface appeared to pay dividends. Despite the demotion, Hart still delivered a balanced performance, sniffing what would have been his first double-double of the series. This was actually the first time Hart has come off the bench this season, a sign that Thibodeau is willing to try anything to ensure the Knicks advance to the NBA Finals. Given the success of the move, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hart coming off the bench again Tuesday in Game 4.