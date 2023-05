Hart won't start Monday's Game 4 versus Miami.

Hart had started five straight postseason games, posting 12.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 40.0 minutes, but he'll move back to a bench role Monday in favor of Quentin Grimes. However, Hart should still see a significant role off the bench, as Immanuel Quickley's (ankle) absence should open up plenty of minutes on the second unit.