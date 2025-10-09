Hart (illness) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Hart has been ruled out due to an illness, but it's unclear if he's still nursing back spasms as well. His next chance to see preseason action comes in Monday's exhibition clash with the Hornets. In the interim, Guerschon Yabusele and Pacome Dadiet will both have an opportunity to play an expanded role Thursday.