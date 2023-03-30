Hart provided 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 win over Miami.

Hart scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter on 4-of-5 shooting from the field while adding four rebounds as the Knicks took care of Miami at home. His only other points - and most of his other production overall, came in the second quarter where he went 2-of-2 from the floor and grabbed three boards, two assists and two steals. The shooting guard has missed just one field-goal attempt over his last two games and has grabbed at least five rebounds in all but two games this month.