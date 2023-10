Coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that he's not sure about Hart's (rest) status for Saturday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports.

Hart continues to deal with general soreness after missing the Knicks' preseason opener against the Celtics on Monday. Following Saturday's matchup, New York has just two exhibitions left before they open the regular season against Boston on Oct. 25.