Hart ended with 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 42 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 loss to the Celtics.

Hart finished just two rebounds shy of posting a double-double, and he continues to make an impact in a starting role while OG Anunoby (elbow) remains sidelined. Even though Hart is known for his energy on the glass and ability to rack up peripheral stats, he can get the job done on the offensive end as well. Over his last 11 starts, he's averaging 11.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.