Hart ended with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 101-97 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Hart was extremely efficient from the field and finished third on the team in scoring behind Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. The backup wing also tied Randle with a team-high 10 boards and notched a double-double in his first playoff game. Hart played 33 minutes, which was second most on the team behind Randle's 34, so he figures to remain a key piece of the Knicks' rotation despite coming off the bench.