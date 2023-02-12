Hart posted 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals across 26 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 win over the Knicks.

Though he came off the bench for the first time all season in his Knicks debut after making his previous 51 appearances with Portland as a starter, Hart still saw significant playing time and made a compelling case to see his role grow when New York returns to action Monday against Brooklyn. Hart is unlikely to see a dramatic spike or downturn in usage with the move to New York, so as long as he continues to see sizable minutes, he should remain a neutral-to-plus source of rebounds, assists, steals and field-goal percentage, as was the case Saturday.