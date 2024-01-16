Hart finished Monday's 98-94 loss to the Magic with four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes.

If there was a loser in the trade between the Knicks and Raptors that sent OG Anunoby to New York, it's been Hart. The 28-year-old forward has come off the bench in all eight games so far in January and done little, averaging 6.0 points, 7.4 boards, 2.8 assists and 0.8 threes in 27.3 minutes a contest while shooting a woeful 36.7 percent from the floor. Anunoby has a similar skill set to Hart but offers more length and defensive versatility, which doesn't leave a clear role for the latter in the rotation. Hart just signed a four-year, $81 million contract extension in August that doesn't kick in until 2024-25, but it wouldn't be a shock if he were moved when he becomes eligible to be traded in February.