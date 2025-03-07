Hart contributed 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists in 44 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Hart struggled from three-point range Thursday, though he still recorded his 29th outing with a double-double or better through 59 regular-season appearances. The 30-year-old forward also tied the game-high mark in steals, racking up multiple swipes for the 25th time on the season. Over six outings since the All-Star break, Hart has averaged 12.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from downtown across 38.0 minutes per contest.