Hart logged 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to Houston.

Hart has hit at least three triples in two of his past three games, marking a spike after connecting on just 23.8 percent of 2.7 three-point attempts across 23 prior contests. The jumper is volatile, but Hart is a good transition scorer and he continues to profile as an elite rebounding forward, with only Jalen Johnson posting a higher defensive rebounding rate this season.