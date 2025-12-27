Hart (ankle) will not play during the Knicks' three-game road trip and will be re- evaluated when the team returns to New York, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Hart will miss at least three games after spraining his right ankle in Thursday's win over the Cavaliers. The veteran swingman's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Hawks at the earliest. With Hart sidelined, Miles McBride (ankle) and Jordan Clarkson are candidates for increased playing time.