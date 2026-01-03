default-cbs-image
Hart (ankle) has been cleared for light court work and will be re-evaluated in one week, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Hart hasn't played since Dec. 25 due to a sprained right ankle, and he's set to miss at least one more week. With the 30-year-old swingman remaining on the shelf, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson are candidates for increased playing time, while Kevin McCullar could remain in the rotation for the time being.

