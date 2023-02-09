Hart was traded to the Knicks on WEdnesday in exchange for Cam Reddish and a protected future first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hart was listed in Portland's starting lineup for Wednesday's game, but shortly before tip-off he said goodbye to his teammates and headed back to the locker room. Gary Payton II will draw the start in his place on Wednesday, but once the trade is finalized, Reddish could compete for a slot in Portland's starting lineup. Hart's arrival in New York could mean that Quentin Grimes will be displaced from the first unit.