Hart, who's officially listed as questionable due to an abdomen strain, is on course to play in Sunday's Game 7 against the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hart sustained the injury during Game 6 on Friday, but it looks like he'll give it a go during the deciding Game 7. Although the 28-year-old has been playing 40-plus minutes in close games throughout the playoffs, he may have his minutes monitored Sunday due to the injury. An official decision on Hart's availability will be made closer to the 3:30 ET tipoff.