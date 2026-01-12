Hart (ankle) amassed 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Hart returned to the New York lineup for the first time since Christmas Day after an eight-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. He didn't operate with any major restrictions in the contest, as he narrowly eclipsed his season-long average of 30.3 minutes and turned in a productive performance highlighted by three made three-pointers. The versatile wing is averaging 12.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 triples and 1.4 steals on 49.6 percent shooting from the field and a career-best 39.8 percent shooting from deep across 29 appearances. While New York doesn't rely on Hart for consistent scoring, his all-around impact makes him a key contributor on a nightly basis.